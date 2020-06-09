26 C
Port Moresby
June 9, 2020

PNG Cancer Foundation partners with Bmobile

by Jana Zoriry233

The Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) has partnered with Bmobile as its official communications partner in conducting cancer outreach campaign activities.

Under this partnership, Bmobile will provide in-kind support to PNG Cancer Foundation’s cancer outreach campaigns which includes two major fundraiser events.

PNG Cancer Foundation’s Executive Manager Ms. Priscillar Napoleon thanked Bmobile for their support and says this partnership would extend the reach of PNGCF’s outreach awareness activities.

“We are grateful to have the support from Bmobile, providers of PNG’s best valued MOA Pack Bundles and Cheap Mobile Data, behind the operations at PNGCF,” says Napoleon.

“We anticipate taking this valuable partnership forward to extend the reach of our outreach awareness activities beyond this year alone,” adds Napoleon.

Bmobile National Marketing Manager Nathaniel Lepani says Bmobile is excited to support the PNG Cancer Foundation with its outreach campaigns and fundraising activities.

“We believe in the importance of cancer awareness that is accessible to rural and urban Papua New Guinea. This new partnership embodies our belief in the vital work of PNG Cancer Foundation,” added Lepani.

Bmobile National Marketing Manager Nathaniel Lepani (left) with PNG Cancer Foundation Executive Manager Ms. Priscillar Napoleon (right). PC: PNG Cancer Foundation.

 

Jana Zoriry
