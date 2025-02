By Samantha Solomon in Namatanai

Prime Minister James Marape and Lady Rachael Marape has arrived in Huris this morning via Kokopo.

Many members of parliament arrived yesterday and day the day before including the Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, the deputy opposition leader James Nomane and the opposition leader Douglas Tomuriesa.

The final burial service will be led by the Catholic Church from Kavieng Diocese will commence soon, before Sir Julius is laid to rest