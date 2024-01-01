ORCHIDS TO FACE SAMOA

Picture credit: PNG Orchids FB Page

The PNG Orchids will face Fetu Samoa under the promotion-relegation match at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney this weekend.

After playing two tough battles against Jillaroos and the Black Ferns, the Orchids will take on the Pacific Bowl championship winners.

Despite losing two matches, Orchids head coach Tahnee Norris said the team is working hard in training.

“There has been great improvement shown in the last game against the New Zealand Ferns and I believe that we need more time to work with the girls.”

Norris further said playing against the top teams is the way forward in terms of development.

“Jillaroos and Ferns are the top teams in the world. They have all the NRL players in the team and playing against them is a good learning experience.”

She said the team will work on mistakes and prepare for another challenges against Samoa this weekend.