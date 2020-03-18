OTML: COVID-19 Test Results Negative

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd today advised that three individuals who were tested for Covid-19 earlier this week have tested negative for the virus.

The Company also said test results have yet to be received for two subsequent cases that reported to the Tabubil Hospital with flu-like symptoms.

“We are pleased that people have come forward for testing and we will continue to work closely with the IMR to ensure a quick turnaround of results,” OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Graham said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and our communities is paramount, and we are doing all we can to ensure they are all remain safe and healthy,” he said.

With the virus currently causing significant social, and economic impacts globally, OTML has beefed up its control measures. These include: