The North Bougainville 9’s tournament is a three-day competition majorly sponsored by Maruk Resources Investments LTD. The competition is set to be held at the Hutzena Oval in Buka from 27-29 January, 2022.

It is being spearheaded by a coordinating committee compromising of youth leaders, former rugby representative players and league officials from North Bougainville, and event managers JUET Creative House.

The teams participating are from over 14 constituencies of the district which include Tsitalato, Hagogohe, Halia, Haku,Selau, Suir,Peit, Tonsu, Mahari, Teua, Taunita-Tinputs, Taunita-Teop, Nissan and the Atolls.

The corporate sponsorship covers all cash prizes that will be awarded to the winning teams both males and females.

Upon announcing the corporate sponsorship, Maruk Resources Investments LTD’s Managing Director, David Tupp said his company was pleased to support the staging of the very first North Bougainville Rugby League 9’s tournament in Buka.

Under the theme “Sports for Change” the event focuses on promoting the advancement of Bougainville youth through sport development initiatives.