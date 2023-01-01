NGCB STAFF ATTEND CONFERENCE IN AUSTRALIA

Several Executive Management staff members from PNG National Gaming Control Board recently attended the Regulating the Game 2023 conference in Sydney, Australia.

The NGCB Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon said this was part of upskilling the Executive Management of NGCB.

Last year, 2 staff members were sent to attend the same conference.

CEO Agon said, as a regulatory body, we are committed to staying at the forefront of the gaming industry and attending events like the Regulating the Game 2023 conference helps us to achieve that goal”.

This opportunity has enabled the NGCB team to learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the industry.

The conference held from March 4th to March 10th, brought together industry experts, gaming regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and challenges facing the gaming industry.

The conference provided a platform for attendees to share their experiences and insights on topics such as responsible gambling, fraud detection, cybersecurity in the gaming industry. There were also discussions on the latest innovations in gaming technology such as cashless gambling particularly emphasis on cryptocurrency involvement.

NGCB staff members who attended the conference found it to be an informative and engaging event. They were able to network with industry peers and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and challenges facing the gaming industry.

NGCB is committed to promoting responsible gambling practices and providing a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for its customers. Attending events like the Regulating the Game 2023 conference helps NGCB to stay informed and up to date on the latest trends and best practices in the industry.