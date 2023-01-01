MINISTER VISITS FOR FIRST MEETING OF 4th BOUGAINVILLE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

In the interest of the National Government’s continued commitment to the autonomous region, the Minister for Bougainville Affairs,Manasseh Makiba, is now in Bougainville with his ministerial delegation.

“The National Government is maintaining its responsibilities on Bougainville and is placing its efforts to ensuring Bougainville is well prepared for whatever the future holds for the island”, Makiba said

Minister Makiba will be the minister responsible to table the results of the Bougainville Referendum of 2019 and is expected to table it in the June session of the National Parliament.

The results from this, which is non-binding, will effect a vote in the National parliament as approved in the Bougainville Peace Agreement which should offer results of either independence or continuous greater autonomy.

Makiba found the engagement useful and enlightening as it now not only prepares the minister in progressing much of the National Government’s commitment in to assisting Bougainville’s development aspirations leading to the tabling of the referendum results, but also commence post referendum work and consultations in other parts of Papua New Guinea and to all leaders of the national parliament.

A cheque of K500, 000 was presented by the commissioner to the Speaker of the Bougainville House of Representatives for the refurbishment of the Bougainville House of Representatives.

The ministerial delegation accompanying Makiba included Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, Minister Kobby Bomareo, Hon Saki Solama, Hon Lohia Boe Samuel, Hon Richard Masere, Hon Billy Joseph, Hon William Bando, Hon David Arore, Hon Lucas Dekena, and Hon Simon Dumarinu.

This is the first meet of the 4th Bougainville House of Representative for 2023 in Buka.