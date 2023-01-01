NEW PHYSIOTHERAPY CLINIC LAUNCHED

Countless benefits of physiotherapy have proven its worth and importance in society. A new physiotherapy Clinic that also offers counselling on Sexual Reproductive Health was launched yesterday at the Cheshire disability Services in PNG.

The launching had its theme as, ‘Disability Rights & Reproductive Health: A Call for Inclusive Services.’

Present at the launching was MSPNG Country Director, Angelyn Famudi; CdSPNG General Manager, Benson Hahambu; and MSPNG External Relations Director, Anthony Nagul.

In his opening remarks, Mr Hahambu, thanked all who contributed towards pushing through with making the new clinic become a reality. “The two nurse stations inside are multipurpose and will provide opportunities to those seeking Community Based Rehabilitation Services, and SRH programs and services offered under MSPNG,” he said.

Ms Famudi told of the difficult reality faced by Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the country when it came to accessing crucial services, and said, “In PNG, yumi nogat planti rot or avenues in regard to disabilities, to help our own people with disabilities. But a part of helping them is what we have accomplished today in collaboration with CdsPNG.”

Emphasizing the significance of the launch, Mr Nagul, gave a brief history of the partnership between MSPNG and CdS, and said it was the very essential element needed to give way for specialized health services from MSPNG. “By the end of 2022, MSPNG achieved a recorded 60,000 services in FP and SRH. The MOU signed in 2022 created a platform for us to extend our services, making it more socially inclusive, and to deep dive into this partnership,” he stated.

“The clinic in the CBR building provides the avenue for Marie Stopes to provide its specialized services to PWDs in and around Port Moresby and Central Province, their caregivers, and to the staff of CdS.

For counselling, education, and awareness on SRH, this is the place to seek out those services,” he further said.

More than fifty people gathered to show their support that included PWDs, caretakers, families, friends, youth, students, teachers, media personnel, and staff from MSPNG and CdSPNG. Physiotherapy, CBR and SRH services by Cds and MSPNG commenced immediately after the end of the program.