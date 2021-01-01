Kiunga Rural LLG Council Chamber to be built in Gre village

A new Council Chamber for the Kiunga rural LLG will be established at Gre village, 14 kilometre’s along Kiunga-Tabubil highway in Western Province.

On Monday, an upfront payment of K350,000.00 was given to the New Century Construction Limited, a Chinese company in Kiunga for construction work which is to begin immediately this month.

Present to witness the ground breaking ceremony were District Administrator Greg Isau, Western Provincial Administrator Robert Alphonse Kaiyun and ward councillors of the rural LLG including some community members.

The ward councillors of Kiunga rural LLG have no proper chamber in town for over 12 years due to limited spaces of land boundaries, financial constraints and lack of good leadership from the previous council leaders.

However, this new building will become an administrative centre for Kiunga rural LLG which will boost proper administration, seeing ward councillors working together, coordinating good leadership to provide services needed in the rural communities accordingly.

An initial funding of K700, 000.00 from the North Fly DDA has been allocated for this project.

Under the leadership of North Fly MP James Donald, plans are under way to construct the new council chambers for Ningerum rural LLG and Olsobip rural LLG in coming years.