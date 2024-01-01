MP CALLS FOR LEADERS TO TALK PEACE IN ENGA

By Mortimer Yangharry

Lagaip MP Aimos Joseph Akem has called on all political leaders from Enga to sit together in a round table to discuss way forward for peace in Enga.

Akem made this call after a tribal fight in Porgera that costed about 30 lives including the closure of all government services like schools, health, bank and evacuating of all the service providers out of the district late last week.

“My call is to the MPs of five Districts in Enga to sit together with Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and talk about ways that we can use to stop this ongoing tribal fights that is happening all around Enga including the recent one in Porgera,” Akem said.

He also called on the elected MPs to leave politics in Waigani and come together as one to stop these fights and restore peace in Enga.

“As we are speaking, Enga is in the hands of warlords,” Akem said.

“Thus, I appeal to Sir Peter and all the Open MPs of Enga to come together, sit together in a round table and talk about amicable ways that we can use to cease this continuous fights everywhere.

“Let’s be united now for the good of Enga and address these Law and Order Issues in Enga,” he added.

Akem said Law and Oder is the only issue that Enga has now and all leaders including to work together to address this once and for all.