CHURCH AND SCHOOL AREAS SAFE PLACES FOR CHILDREN

By Mortimer Yangharry

Lagaip MP Aimos Jospeh Akem has advised all parents in the district to send their children to school or church ground for safety reasons.

This was the MP messages to the people while attended the Independence on Monday September 16th.

“While the parents should be in the garden to provide food for the family, children must be in school or church. If a child is not in a school, then he or she must be in a church.”

“There is no safe place out there than school and church so I encourage every parents to send their children to church or school and they must be in the gardens,” he said.

The Independent celebration coincided with Lagaip District Christian Apostolic Church (CAF) youth camp that was hosted in Piakain which he also officially opened a-week long crusade program.

Akem said other areas including Kasap, Yakend, Mulisos also celebrated the 49th Independence but he couldn’t attend due to time limitation.

Meanwhile, Akem commended all the tribes in his district for a peaceful Independence Celebration without disturbance.