Moresby South MP Gives 10 Boats to Island Families, Encourage Economic Empowerment

A total of 10 Dinghies were given by Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, to 10 families from Pari and Wanigela yesterday.

Minister Tkatchenko said this was to economically empower his people.

“This is all for economic empowerment and to enrich the lives of Papua New Guineans who really want to do something, small business men and women who want to do something for themselves, and for their lives,” MP Tkatchenko said.

The boats were valued to K300,000, purchased from Sports Fishing PNG. MP Tkatchenko said these boats were efficient, and unsinkable.

The families chosen had to meet certain requirements. The Local MP said the recipients, had to be whom he saw best fit.

“In our Moresby South Community, we have co-coordinators and women leaders, youth leaders, church representatives in our Moresby South Office, who when requests for a boat or assistance, are put through a process of whom I see best fit, and for whom who would best deserve it,” MP Tkatchenko explained.

One of the recipients of the boats, saved up to K10,000 before seeking the Local MP’s help.

Gaudi Hetagu expressed that this, will change his life and his family’s.

“I saved K10,000 through fishing. Since we didn’t have a dinghy, we asked our uncle to paddle out and catch fish,” he recalled.

“This will have a big impact on my life. Now I can settle down with my family and enjoy life,” he said.

The total cost of the boats, came from the district’s DSIP funds.

MP Tkatchenko says 10 more dinghies will be rolled out in June, and a total of 50 Dinghies would be given at the end of his term.

By Benjamin Manimbi – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby