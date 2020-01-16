28.5 C
Port Moresby
January 17, 2020

Rugby League Sport

Waine thrilled to start off 2020 season with Hunters

by Elijah Lavett322

Former Hela Wigmen player, Emmanuel Waine is excited to be part of the SP PNG Hunters squad.

Waine says it has always been his dream to play for the SP Hunters and one day represent PNG in the Kumuls jersey.

The 23-year-old from Jiwaka was part of the SP Hunters pre-season camp for the 2019 season but was dropped.

He made it his duty to work and train hard during the year to be selected again for the pre-season camp. Lucky enough he was able to make the final 30 men squad for the 2020 season.

Like every other new recruit, Waine has always looked up to senior players like who’ve been of great help during this pre-season.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside the big boys, such as Enoch Maki and Stanton Albert and others as well”

Waine plays in the centres, and was outstanding for the Hela Wigmen in the Intercity Cup competition.

He says, training under coach Mathew Church has been a new experience for him, and added that he’s always looking forward to different challenges, bearing in mind that this year will be tough.

“I’ve learned a lot from our coach, especially to do with my defence and attacking game”

“I’m also doing well with my training, just trying to make sure I avoid injuries during sessions”

By Elijah Lavett – EMTV Sports – Port Moresby

Elijah Lavett
is the youngest member of the EMTV Sports team at age 20. He is the resident Squash-master, but also enjoys Tennis and is an avid fan of the SP Hunters, all while hosting the long-running Sport Scene program.

