More Donate to Bush Fire Appeal

The office of NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, today presented a cheque of K20,000 and during the same occasion; Island Mobile Hire Cars presented K10,000 to the PNG Hearts for Australia Bush Fire Appeal.

Appeal Committee Deputy Chairman, Samson Komati, says this follows contributions from other prominent leaders, as well as business houses in the country.

Donations for the PNG Hearts for Australia Bush Fire Appeal are now open with the target of raising K5million, so far, K125,000 has been raised.

On behalf of the NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, City Manager Bernard Kipit was present to hand over a cheque of K20,000 to the Chairman of the Bush Fire Appeal Committee, Paul Nerau.

Mr Kipit says Australia has been one of the first countries to assist PNG when we are in need and the cheque presentation was on behalf of the people of NCD.

“We are presenting this on behalf of the people of NCD, if we do this, we can encourage other provinces to do the same”, he said.

Mr Kipit has also called on Papua New Guineans to support the appeal, adding that citizens didn’t need to give large amounts, further adding that donating in small sums would go a long way towards the rebuilding efforts.

Along with this, a corporate company Island Mobile Hire Cars was the first corporate to donate K10,000 also to the Bush Fire Appeal.

Marketing Manager, Abraham Wangdui says Australia has always supported PNG during natural disasters and it is right to do the same.

“Australians tax payers’ money has helped us during our disasters such as the eruption in Rabaul, Manam and the landslides in Southern Highlands”,

“As a nationally owned company, we would at least want to show our hearts to the people of Austalia”, Wangdui said.

Meanwhile Deputy Chairman for the appeal committee, Samson Komati, says contributions have been coming in successfully and he commended those that have donated to the cause including donations from Members of Parliament.

Pamela Barara – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby