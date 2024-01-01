MARAPE HONOURS COMMITMENT TO NIUE

Prime Minister James Marape has honoured a longstanding commitment to Niue by announcing the transfer of outstanding K5million to the Niue Government.

Prime Minister Marape and his wife Mrs. Rachael Marape stopped-over on Sunday, 25 August 2024 after departing from Port Moresby enroute to Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ meeting in Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga.

In Niue, Prime Minister Marape was received by the Premier of Niue, Dalton Tagelagi in a ceremonial welcome showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the island, and later was hosted to a welcome reception held in his honour.

PM Marape announced at the event his commitment to fulfill the unmet K5 million promise made by PNG Government 10 years ago.

“This commitment from 2014 which was to be fulfilled, was not made, hence it is my duty to ensure its completion,” said Prime Minister Marape.

Prime Minister and Mrs. Marape engaged with local representatives and community members to further solidifying the bonds between Papua New Guinea and Niue.