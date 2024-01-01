PM MEETS UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL

Prime Minister James Marape has met with the Secretary-General for United Nations, His Excellency Antonio Guterres at 53rd Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ meeting in Tonga.

Their discussions centered around fight against climate change impact, State of the Economy after COVID19, the Pacific Islands Forum agenda, and how United Nations could better assist Papua New Guinea overcome challenges it is facing today.

Prime Minister Marape informed Mr. Guterres that PNG economy is recovering with a slow growth rate of 3% and he expects this to improve to 4% at the end of this year.

He said that his government has begun implementing a 13-year fiscal consolidation strategy three years ago which has been reducing the country’s deficit, with a surplus budget expected in 2027.

He also informed Mr. Guterres that Papua New Guinea’s debt has been reduced to 51%, compared to COVID-19-induced debt which was high at around 55%.

Mr. Guterres commended Prime Minister on his government’s handling of Bougainville peace process and offered UN’s continued support in this area.

Prime Minister Marape has requested Secretary-General to be the voice of the Blue Pacific and rainforest nations in urging discussions on compensation for forest conservation, reforestation and the protection of Pacific Ocean, known as Blue Pacific.

PM thanked Secretary-General for UN’s continued support to PNG in all the areas and verbally extended an invitation to Secretary General to attend Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Anniversary next year 2025.