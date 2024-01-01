NEW FISHERIES VESSEL FOR NFA

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko and Ambassador for Japan to PNG Nobuyuki Watanabe sign the agreement in Port Moresby.

By Samantha Solomon

The Japanese Government has purchased research vessel and ice making equipment for Department of Fisheries to further strengthen the bilateral relations between PNG and Japan.

His Excellency Nobuyuki Watanabe said that, Prime Minister for Japan Fumio Kishida made a commitment to give a fishery research vessel and fishery equipment to PNG during the Pacific island Leaders’ Summit in Japan recently.

“Prime Minister Kishida stated that he wishes to further strengthen the bilateral relations towards the PNG-Japan 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and expressed his gratitude to ensuring stable access for Japanese fishing vessels in the waters of PNG. Today I will sign the above mentioned provision of Research Vessel and Ice Making equipment worth 700 million Yen or K18 million.” Watanabe said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko thanked the ambassador and the Government of Japan for supporting PNG in different sectors.

“Ambassador we want to thank you for your tireless efforts and your embassy and your government and your people for your continuous support to in different ways from training, education, economic enhancement trade and so, he said. “

Minister Tkatchenko said that, the Fisheries equipment would surely help National Fisheries Authority to do their job.

“When it comes to fishery this is big project that research vessel and ice making facility for the national Fisheries authority to conduct their work without hesitation.