New Hanover High School to convert into Secondary School in 2022

The Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA) has invested K1 Million to convert the New Hanover High School into a Secondary School next year.

Upon attending the High School’s Grade 10 Graduation at Konomatalik village last week Friday, Treasurer and Kavieng MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey made the formal announcement before presenting the cheque.

“The KDDA is excited and committed to continue supporting the NHHS board of management, parents and friends and of course, your innovative and dedicated headmaster Mr Mahisu and his teaching staff, in transitioning from a high to secondary school next year”

” We look forward to the speedy construction of a new administration block as well as 8 teachers houses in preparation for increased students in 2022″, said MP Ling-Stuckey.

He also presented a cheque for k95, 000.00 to support teaching staff residing in remote New Hanover Island, student uniforms for next year as well as assisting with transportation cost of 10 new teachers from the University of Goroka early next year.

The member for Kavieng also thanked the Chair-lady of the PEB, Dr Marlpo and members of her board who have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of education in Kavieng.