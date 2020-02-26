Island Divas receive uniforms

The Island Divas hockey team is a new team made up of women who enjoy the sport of hockey. Their main aim is to have a hockey team to take part in international tournaments.

Recently, the hockey received support from local business house, the Nambawan Trophy Limited under their Mintt brand – supplying the women with new uniforms and committed to helping the team in their preparations for future tournaments.

Manager of Nambawan Trophy limited Special Project Yolande Gui said Nambawan Trophy Limited is very happy to sponsor the team Island Divas with their uniforms.

“…because this is a new sponsorship with them, we won’t stop there, we are supportive of the team with whatever challenges they may face..”

“As it mentions their still doing fundraising so whatever fundraising their doing this year leading up to their competition we a happy to support in any way we can, I mean their wearing our brand so we a here for them,” said Gui.

The Club President Lucy Francis was appreciative of the gesture by Nambawan Trophy Limited and explains the team’s purpose.

‘’We are actually a new club, a new team and we formed this team mainly to take part in Master events that are held internationally. We have girls who played in the Port Moresby Hockey Association, we just got a couple of girls together who are thirty years plus to be in this. The first event that we are gonna go to is the Pan Pacific, it’s in November this year.”

The Mintt brand continues to support sports and with the upcoming Hevea Cup in March, Mint will also be putting in support behind the competition.

“We supported other activities in the past, one of them, a profile event that’s happening early march, am not sure if you had of HEVEA Cup, Havea International Rugby, the Women rugby nines Mint is getting behind that as well so we will be there for the next three days from the 5th to 7th, so that’s one of the initiative we a taking,” Mint Representative Shulei Toguata said,