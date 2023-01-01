INVESTIGATIONS INTO DEATH OF LATE PNG PORTS CEO INTO PHASE 2

By Vicky Baunke

POLICE investigations are continuing into the death of the late PNG Ports CEO Mr. Fego Kiniafa with a total of 11 suspects who have surrendered to police in Goroka.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly said the suspects are before court and all police files completed with the second phase of investigations to go through.

The suspects have been arrested and charged with two (2) counts of criminal charges:

1st Charge for Willful Murder under Section 299 (1) of the PNG Criminal Code Act, Chapter 262.

2nd Charge for Arson (2 Vehicles) under Section 436 (f) of the PNG Criminal Code Act, Chapter 262

PPC Welly said the second phase of police investigations will establish reasons and determine cause surrounding the late CEO’s murder and is before ACP Peter Guinness to ensure funding allocation is available to begin phase 2 of investigations.

According to a media statement by Goroka Police Station Commander Inspector Timothy Pomoso, the late CEO’s body was found at the Nagamiufa village on the 17th of September 2022 and brought to the Goroka Funeral Home.

The deceased Fego Kiniafa, 43, is from the Korefegu village, in the lower Bena LLG in the Unggai Bena District of Eastern Highlands.

It is understood that much tension had reached momentum in Goroka following the death of Late Kiniafa by his relatives that has left people in fear and affected normal businesses.

However, given the sensitivity of the case and for security reasons surrounding the matter the case has been heard at the Bihute correctional services prison facility in Goroka.

The Eastern Highlands Provincial Government has also intervened with the establishment of a Peace Committee to settle grievances between both tribes involved to ensure a resolution is met by the people.

The committee is headed by Henganofi MP Robert Atiyafa known for his leadership skills in the province in dealing with law and order issues.