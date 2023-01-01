UPNG CAMPUS IN WEWAK

By Samantha Solomon

The newly opened University of Papua New Guinea Yangoru Saussia University Centre has already accepted a total of 41 students in the district, to be the pioneer graduates of the university Centre.

This was made known by Minister for International Trade and Investment and member for Yangoru Saussia, Richard Maru.

Of the 41 students that have been accepted 38 of them will be taking up Bachelor of Arts while, eight of them will be taking up professional studies.

All of these students are from the Yangoru Saussia District and were accepted based on merit.

Unfortunately, no science program will run this year, since only four have met the requirements and the number is not enough to run the program.

These four students have been given two options either to go study at the main campus in Port Moresby or to wait till next year.

The program will start to run next when more students meet the requirements and get accepted into the university.

The number of students is expected to increase in the coming week as the School of Business and Public Policy is yet to submit its list.

Registration commenced today, together with the orientation program.

Minister Maru said, in terms of academia five people with masters have expressed their interest to be tutors at the campus but the appointment will be done by the University of Papua New Guinea.