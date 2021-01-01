Jehovah’s Witness to conclude annual convention 2021

“Powerful by Faith!”, the theme of Jehovah’s Witness annual convention 2021 started virtually around the globe in July and will be ending this weekend with the highlights of a Bible Drama titled; “Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith—Part II”.

“Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith—Part I” was viewed during the weekend of August 7th and 8th and is now available on jw.org or jw library app for IOS or android to download.

This Bible drama depicts the life of Prophet Daniel from a young age to captivity in Babylon where he interprets the dream of a powerful King.

All are invited to watch this Bible drama, this weekend August 21st and 22nd by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.

The Sunday afternoon program program is free and accessible to all and will also be available for download.