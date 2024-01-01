HAIVETA RETURNS TO GOVERNMENT

Gulf Governor Christopher Haiveta has returned to the government today with a renewed focus on ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to proper governance processes for the people of Gulf Province and Papua New Guinea.

He said this in a statement that the decision follows the successful resolution of a court case that exposed serious flaws in how development funds were managed and disbursed.

As a senior statesman and a stalwart of Pangu Pati, he remains steadfast in his loyalty to the party’s mission of serving the people.

“My priority now is to work collaboratively with my colleagues to establish clear, robust governance frameworks for the management of development funds,” Haiveta said.

The Governor added that these reforms would ensure that all funds, whether provincial or tied to resource projects, are handled transparently, responsibly, and within the bounds of the law.

In addition to these governance reforms, he is committed to advancing critical national projects that hold transformative potential for the country.

Gulf Province plays a pivotal role as the host of major initiatives such as the Papua LNG and Twinza Oil Projects, whose gas agreement was signed today.

“My focus will be on ensuring these projects are implemented with integrity, oversight, and efficiency, delivering maximum benefits for the people of Gulf Province and Papua New Guinea as a whole. I also reaffirm my support for Prime Minister James Marape and his leadership.” Haiveta said.