RABAUL DISTRICT LAUNCHES SME WEBSITE & ECONOMIC PROGRAM

By Wasita Royal

The Rabaul District in East New Britain Province has launched a new website for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and an Economic Empowerment Program to support local businesses.

This program will help businesses in reaching out to customers.

Rabaul MP Dr. Allan Marat launched the website last Friday during the opening of the District Education Resource Centre at District Headquarters in Kurakakaul.

He said this website is important for the district and could be the first of its kind in the province.

He also talked about the economic challenges the community faces.

The Economic Empowerment Program will assist small businesses in the district’s four local-level governments (LLGs).

In order to be qualify for the program, businesses need to provide certain documents, like IPA registration, a valid ID card, and a letter from a ward member.

District Commerce Officer Ian Andy explained that the new website will make it easier for local SMEs to showcase and connect with many customers around the country and the world as well. Businesses can easily update their product details and prices on the website.

Andy confirmed that they have updated the information for local SMEs, and the website should be ready to use next week.

Small businesses who are interested in advertising can visit the District Commerce Office for help.