TWO ASIAN BUISINESS OPERATORS ARRESTED

By John Mori

Police in Jiwaka have arrested two Asian business operators for violating liquor ban laws.

Minz Police Station Commander Inspector James Warea said, “we all have one law to comply with and follow, but since they were illegally operating with fake liquor licenses, they have been arrested and posted bail of K3000 each, and will appear in court next week.”

He also urged the people in Jiwaka to celebrate Christmas with the true spirit of peace.

Two Asians, who are from CBL Limited and Lidaxing Corporation operating in Banz North Wagi District, were charged under the unlicensed act and will appear in court.

According to the police, both Asians business operators were detained yesterday and will appear in court next week.

Provincial Administrator and Chairman of the Provincial Liquor Licenses Board, Mr. Rick Kogen urged all business owners to comply with the Liquor licenses Act and regulations to operate legally.

Mr. Kogen made this remark after the police arrested two Asian businesse men who were illegally selling liquor in Jiwaka after the liquor ban last month.

We regulate to minimize the crime rate and other social activities associated with drunkenness and liquor but such act and practice is unlawful and unacceptable and a slape to the Liquor Licenses Board.