GOVERNMENT OFFICALS COMMEMORATE COUNTRY’S 49TH INDEPENDENCE

By Samantha Solomon

The Department of Works staff has come together at their headquarter in Port Moresby to Commemorate the 49th independence for Papua New Guinea.

They took their time to reflect back on what the department had been doing in terms of infrastructural development in the country.

The acting Secretary for Works Gibson Holemba encouraged the staff to leave atleast one legacy each behind so that they can be remembered.

The Minister for Works and Highways Solan Miriam said that the road link is an important part of any development to reach the people.

Prime Minister said, “it is a day to remember with gratitude the visionaries and patriots who led our country to independence. The journey they began was not easy, and the path since then has been filled with challenges, triumphs, and the tireless efforts of our people. Our elders, our founding leaders, and every citizen who has contributed to this country’s development, we honor you today.

“As we reflect on 49 years of nationhood, let us consider how far we have come. From our humble beginnings, when our nation was a young democracy filled with dreams, we have grown into a proud, diverse, and resilient country. We have embraced our cultural heritage, which makes Papua New Guinea one of the most unique and vibrant countries in the world. Our over 800 languages and distinct cultures remain our greatest strength, shaping our identity and uniting us despite our differences.”