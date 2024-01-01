PRIME MINISTER’S INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE

Prime Minister James Marape has encouraged the country to celebrate the 49th Anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s Independence with joy and gratitude for how far the country has come.

Prime Minister Marape in his independence message said, 49 years ago, on this day of September 16, 1975, PNG raised its own flag and took its place among the sovereign nations of the world.

“So, as we celebrate 49 years of independence today, let us do so with joy and gratitude for how far we have come and with hope and determination for how much farther we can go.

Mr. Marape also encouraged the country to remember the difficult journey of the forefathers and leaders who have gone through for the country’s freedom today.

“Today, we stand proudly as a people who have persevered, grown and defined our identity on the global stage. It is a day to remember with gratitude the visionaries and patriots who led our country to independence.” Mr. Marape said.

He added that as a young country that would turn 50 years next year, lets look to the future with hope, purpose and focus on several key areas to strengthen the foundation and ensure that PNG is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“I stand before you as your prime minister, humbled by the privilege to lead this great nation and mindful of the responsibility we have to ensure that the next 49 years of Papua New Guinea’s history are filled with progress, unity, and prosperity for all.” PM Marape said.