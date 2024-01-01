JAMAD PRIMARY SCHOOL NEW TEACHER’S HOUSE

RNML CA GM Mr Eric Kuman and CPLOA Committee Member Mr. Peddie Bateng presenting the keys for the new house to Jamad Primary School Principle during opening of the new teacher house.

Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited (RNML) has supported Jamad Primary School with a fully funded teacher’s house in the Astrolabe Bay Local Level Government in Rai Coast District.

The initiative is the RNML’S commitment to support the education program in its (Company’s) coastal pipeline landowners Association through its Community Development Fund (CDF) program.

RNML Community Affairs Department General Manager Mr. Eric Kuman thanked the RNML Coastal Pipeline Landowner Association (CPL LOA) for their support to recommend funds for schools along the coastal pipeline of the Ramu Nickel Project.

“We have also provided education subsidy to 120 students along the coastal pipeline zone who went to government recognized tertiary institution and 25 infrastructure projects (8 ongoing) in an average of 5 projects per year in the Coastal Pipeline LOA,” Mr. Kuman said.

Jamad Primary School Principle Mr Victor Uyaume said, Jamad Primary school has 500 plus students and is now looking forward to become a junior high school.

Mr. Uyaume expressed his gratitude towards Ramu NiCo, other development partners and the government for their continuous support in the education development of the future Riacoast citizens and Madang as a whole.