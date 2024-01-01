GG EXECUTES GOVERNMENT OFFICE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

The Governor General of Papua New Guinea Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae has executed a contract for the construction of a new District Government Office building for Menyama Station, in Morobe province.

The contract valued at K14, 723, 622. 49, inclusive of GST, will be fully funded by the State, through the Menyamya District Development Authority.

The National Executive Council has awarded the contract to Pioneer Construction & Engineering Limited. Construction duration is 24 months (2 years).

Pioneer Construction & Engineering Limited has recently completed the Finschhafen Government Centre and Finschhafen Fishery Market in Finschhafen, Morobe province and are involved in the construction of seawall of the former Port Moresby wharf in Port Moresby.

Pioneer Construction & Engineering Limited Director Abel Wain and Philemon Tamari signed the contract before the Governor General and Chief Executive Officer of Menyamya District Development Authority, Fidelis Harrisol at Government House this morning.