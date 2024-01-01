IPATAS PRESENTS MORE THAN K1 SUBSIDY GRANTS TO EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

By Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Governor Chief Sir Peter Ipatas presents cheques to different principals of secondary schools throughout Enga Province in Wabag earlier today.

Enga Governor Chief Sir Peter Ipatas reminded educational institutions in the province to be accountable to public funds whilst presenting more than K1 million in the second batch of payments earlier today in Wabag.

“Accountability in how you run the schools is important. Those schools who do not perform to expectation and do not manage well what’s given obviously are not assisted again by us,” said Ipatas.

Governor Ipatas also reminded the principals to prioritize their spending on teaching and learning.

The following schools received financial assistance today:

Sirunki Lutheran Secondary School K200, 000

Pilikambi Secondary School K200, 000

Kandep Secondary School K100,000

Aiyak Day High School K100, 000

Porgera Secondary School K100,000

Aiyaka Primary School K50,000

Manotesa Primary School K200,000

Kompiam High School K200,000 and a new Dyna committed as well

St Paul’s Lutheran Secondary and Wapenamanda Foursquare Secondary School both in Wapenamanda District will receive their financial assistance grants from the Enga Provincial Government in the next batch.

More than K2 million already been disbursed to several secondary high and primary schools throughout the province by the Enga Provincial Government.