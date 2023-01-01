FULL TRIAL HEARING FOR AITAPE LUMI ADJOURNED TO APRIL

By Thelma Allingham



Wewak National Court Residential Judge, Judge Kevin Frank adjourned the full trial hearing for the Aitape-Lumi District Open Seat petitioned by former MP Patrick Pruaitch against newly elected MP Anderson Mise to the 28th of April, 2023.

This took place after Manase Lawyer’s Principle Lawyer Alfred Manase, representing MP Mise, plea to rest the case due to lack of evidence presented by petitioner Patrick Pruaitch against his client.

Mr Pruaitch went into the witness box for cross examination followed by his witness, Jack Siro who presented his audio evidence.

The full trial hearing got underway on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday at the Wewak National Court House.

Following the decision to adjourn Judge Frank ordered that MP Mise’s legal team ensures all new submissions be handed in before end of this month.



