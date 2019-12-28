Charges To Be Upgraded

Lamenting the loss of a loved one today, the family of one of the victims that was allegedly assaulted in early September this year along with four others by suspected rogue police officers has passed on this morning at the Port Moresby General Hospital in Port Moresby.

The video capturing the assault of the men by rogue officers was later posted online and went viral on social causing a public outcry of the increased occurrences of police brutality cases that have gone unsolved in recent times in the country’s capital, Port Moresby.

23 year old, Nelson Lari from Enga Province is one of four victims captured on video being brutally assaulted by the rogue officers and passed this morning after months in and out of hospital care.

According to his guardians, Nelson had sustained serious face and head wounds and was going in and out of hospital for months before his passing this morning.

While investigations continue into the victim’s death, several arrests have been made and the suspected rouge officers have been brought in for questioning.

Condemning the attack, police have given their assurance that further investigations will take place and the charges will be upgraded from assault to murder.

Zone 3 Commander, Fred Tundu was present today at the victim’s family home to pay his respects to the deceased: stating that the police hierarchy condemns this behaviour to the highest decree.

The family of the deceased are calling on police to foot the bills for the body to be repatriated to Enga province to his infant child and beloved wife.

By Annette Kora, EMTV News, Port Moresby