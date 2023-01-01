EU GREEN DIPLOMACY WEEK AIMS TO PROMOTE CLIMATE ACTION IN PNG

The EU Delegation to Papua New Guinea, in collaboration with local partners, is proud to announce the upcoming EU Green Diplomacy Week, which will start tomorrow 2nd to the 6th of October 2023.

This week-long event is part of the global campaign launched by the European Union and its Member States, aimed at fostering dialogue and cooperation on climate change, environmental protection, forests, and biodiversity. It highlights success stories and inspires further action between the EU and Papua New Guinea.

At the centre of these events is the EU-PNG Partnership for addressing Climate Change and preserving the Forest and Biodiversity. EU fully acknowledges the pivotal role of PNG in the forefront of the fight against Climate Change in the Pacific and Globally.

Under the theme “a global just energy transition,” this year’s EU Green Diplomacy Weeks focus on accelerating energy efficiency and the deployment of renewable energy sources. The event will feature a range of activities designed to raise awareness and engage various stakeholders in sustainable practices. These activities include an ocean floor clean-up, a school excursion/education, community workshops, youth awareness and tree planting initiatives, and a beach clean-up in collaboration with local communities.

EU is proud to collaborate with its implementing partners for this event, including the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, Enga Landscape and Management Project (EU-funded), Port Moresby Nature Park, and the Office of the Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA).