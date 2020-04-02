ENB PPC on SOE security

Security along the provincial borders of East and West New Britain provinces have been beefed up since last week following the lockdown.

East New Britain Provincial Police Commander, Senior Inspector, Joseph Tabali says, police personnel have been stationed along the New-Britain Highway to ensure people are not crossing over from West New Britain province during the lockdown.

Tabali says similar restrictions are placed on people travelling on boats out of remote places in the Pomio District who are engaging in the betelnut trade.

He says, police personnel are also deployed to support quarantine officials who are providing surveillance at the jetty in Kokopo, Rabaul and Gazelle District.

Meanwhile, PPC Tabali says, since Sunday, surveillance was conducted in the New Britain waters for a yacht that passed through Manus province from Indonesia.

But so far there has been no sighting of the vessel.

By Edwin Fidelis – EMTV News – Kokopo