EMTV Wins Soccer Telecast Rights

EMTV has attained exclusive rights to telecast the 2022 FIFA World cup

qualifiers in Qatar, where the PNG Kapuls is represented.

This means soccer fans across PNG will watch the National Gaming Control

Board (NGCB) Kapuls live and free as they compete with the world’s best.

The Kapuls had two successful friendly warm up matches in Qatar as they

prepare to take on the Oceania Champions, New Zealand, New Caledonia and

Fiji.

Kapuls Team Manager Joseph Ealedona had this message for Papua New

Guineans. Follow the link for Joseph Ealedona’s message: https://fb.watch/bOKy0TEIBD/