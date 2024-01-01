EAST NEW BRITAIN PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ASSISTS RESOURCE CENTRE WITH SOLAR POWER KIT

PICTURED: Malmal ward councilor Augustine Sismenre (left) with East New Britain Provincial Member Michael Marum. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Malmal Resource Centre in the West Pomio LLG of Pomio District, East New Britain Province recently received a solar power kit in assistance to its daily operations.

The kit consisted with a total of 10 solar panels complete with 64Watts light fitting.

This was presented by the provincial government under the Provincial Member, Michael Marum following a request by the Malmal community.

Malmal ward councillor Augustine Sismenre sincerely acknowledged the prompt response from Mr. Marum in this regard.

East New Britain Province is made up of four districts: Rabaul District, Kokopo District, Pomio District and Gazelle District.