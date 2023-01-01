DAISY’s FOOD & CAKE STUDIO TRADE FAIR

Daisy’s Food & Cake Studio is a locally owned and operated business in Alotau, Milne Bay Province.

Owners Daisy and Hihisi Tonia are known for supporting youth and women’s groups since the establishment of their café.

Ever since then, their dream to do more for society has grown.

After months of planning, Daisy’s Food & Cake Studio finally launched their first monthly 3 Day “Trade Fair Show.” This event was officiated on the 16th of March, which saw its final sale day today(18th, March) with the theme, “let’s get creative together for a better future.”

For the past 2 years this locally owned business has been supporting a lot of Small and Medium Enterprises by promoting and selling their products in their cafeteria, this brought about the initiative to create this platform to enable Milne Bay based SMEs to promote and sell their own products.

Daisy Tonia said, “it’s all about learning, sharing ideas and doing business together.”

Local SME owners interested to participate were charged K150 and required to fill in applications for the 3-day event, this is to ensure another show is hosted.

This event saw over 20 participating SMEs including inmates from Giligili Correctional Institution in Alotau.

This is a first for many to come. According to the organizers Trade Fair Show will run every end of the month.

Apart from SME stalls, information and educational booths from various government departments and non-government organizations will also be part of the shows, as well as live band entertainment.

Initiatives as such, will boost business interest and enable local economy growth.