June 15, 2020

News

Court to Exercise Leniency

by Theckla Gunga299

The Waigani Committal Court will be exercising leniency on criminal matters before the Courts.

Magistrate Tracy Ganaii told private lawyers, police prosecutions and accuseds in court last week that because of Emergency Orders imposed due to COVID-19, the court will allow adjournments on cases that require more time.

These matters adjourned from three months ago include the Erima Killing incident in 2019, the police brutality case at Sagara and fresh matters like the death of Late Zone Three Commander including the arraignment of former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

When hearing these cases, District Court Magistrate Tracey Ganaii informed the court parties that due to restrictions put in place because of Covid-19, it would be difficult for police officers to conduct interviews or carry out investigation works.

Thus Magistrate Ganaii the courts will be lenient and allow further adjournments.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

