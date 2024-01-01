PNG PHARMACEUTICAL SOCIETY BIANNUAL CONFERENCE RECEIVES DONATION

Pradeep Panda presents donated merchandise for the 2024 Pharmaceutical Society Biannual Conference to the Society’s President, Mr. Omega Manua.

The Pharmaceutical Society of PNG recently received a generous donation of merchandise valued at K20,000 from City Pharmacy, a prominent leader in delivering advanced healthcare services to the people of Papua New Guinea.

This donation is aimed at supporting the upcoming biannual Pharmaceutical Society Conference of which City Pharmacy has been supporting in the last 6 years and this year being the 7th, with Sir Mahesh Patel at the helm as Patron of the Pharmaceutical Society of Papua New Guinea highlighting the commitment of both organizations to enhance the healthcare landscape in the region.

This year’s conference theme, Strengthening Pillars of the Pharmacy through Collaboration, Technology, and Community Health, underscores the vital role that partnerships, technological advancements, and community-focused initiatives play in advancing the pharmacy sector.

“At City Pharmacy, we believe in supporting initiatives that advance healthcare in Papua New Guinea. We are proud to contribute to the Pharmaceutical Society’s conference, as it provides an invaluable platform for learning and collaboration among healthcare professionals.” said Pradeep Panda, Head of Pharmacy, City Pharmacy.

Pradeep Panda, the Head of Pharmacy at City Pharmacy, presented the generous donation of bags and lanyards to Mr. Omega Manua, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Papua New Guinea. This contribution will play a vital role in enhancing the experience of attendees at the upcoming biannual Pharmaceutical Society Conference.

Mr. Manua extended his heartfelt gratitude to CPL Group for its unwavering commitment to advancing pharmacy services and supporting pharmacy personnel over the years. He commended the Group’s leadership and dedication to the sector, which has greatly contributed to enhancing healthcare standards and service quality.