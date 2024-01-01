GAZELLE CLAIMS VICTORY & AWARDED HOSTING RIGHTS FOR 2026

By Wasita Royal

Gazelle District in East New Britain Province emerged victorious at the Inaugural New Guinea Island Regional Youth Games, claiming the overall championship title with a resounding 10 medals.

The district secured a strong 7 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal, surpassing the closest competitor, Kavieng, with its 15 medals.

Gazelle athletes excelled in athletics and soccer, bringing home 7 gold medals. They had fantastic performances in the men’s and women’s 3000 meters and 400meters race, as well as winning the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments.

In addition to their gold medals, Gazelle also won 2 silver medals in the women’s 4×100 meter relay and women’s javelin event. They added 2 bronze medals from women’s touch footy and the men’s javelin throw, showing their strengths in various sports.

The games, held last week with its closing on Saturday by the Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion and Huon Gulf MP Jason Peter.

He congratulated all the athletes for their hard work and highlighted how important youth sports are for building community spirit.

Participants from eight districts across the New Guinea Islands, came to showcase their talent and determination of young athletes. This competition was an evident in fostering brotherhood and sportsmanship, creating a memorable experience for all involved.

In a significant development, Gazelle had also been awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 NGI Regional Youth Games as a testament to the district’s commitment to sports development and their ability to host large-scale events.

With their remarkable achievements in the 2024 games and individual efforts in athletics; 3 of the Gazelle athletes are now scouted for The National Sports Institute.

Gazelle has set a high standard for the next youth games.