PNG’S NRL DREAM MOVING FORWARD

Prime Minister Marape James Marape with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,

Minister for Sport Anika Wells (right) and Minister for International Development and the

Pacific Pat Conroy in Sydney Australia.

Prime Minister James Marape has expressed his optimism about the progress towards establishing Papua New Guinea’s rugby league team in the Australian NRL competition.

Following a series of high-level discussions in Sydney Australia before the NRL Grand Final, Prime Minister is confident that PNG is on the right path to realising this historic opportunity.

“I am happy with the progress so far, I commend the strong support we are receiving from the Australian Cabinet, as well as the majority of Parliament, including members of the Opposition. We also acknowledge the substantial financial and administrative backing of the Australian Government.”” Prime Minister Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape also met with NRL Chairman, board members and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, all of whom expressed their full support for Papua New Guinea’s NRL ambitions.

“There are a few more regulatory processes to complete before an official announcement can be made, but the future is looking bright for our national team,” the Prime Minister added.

“This aspiration is not just about sports, it’s about fostering national development and unity. With

over 10 million passionate supporters, a PNG NRL team would further strengthen the bonds between our two nations.”

The Prime Minister also had productive discussions with Telstra and Fox TV regarding potential TV coverage, emphasising the growing momentum behind the bid.

“Rugby league, along with cricket and Aussie Rules, are part of our shared legacy with Australia. This NRL bid will help anchor and continue the deep connections between our peoples. PNG is also the biggest overseas investment hub for large Australian companies and continued synergies of people to people, sports to sports, commerce to commerce is complimentary to the good enduring relationship the two Governments have had since 1975. As PNG approaches our 50th independence next year, it will be a good golden jubilee gift,” Prime Minister Marape said.