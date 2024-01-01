PROVINCE TO CONTINUES SERVICE IMPROVEMENT

Despite the country’s challenges, Gulf Governor Christopher Haiveta has assured the people to continue improve the services and facilities with renewed focus in the province.

“I assure you that our efforts to improve services and facilities across the province will continue with renewed focus. We will work towards a better healthcare through a revitalized provincial health authority, education, infrastructure and business opportunities for all.” Mr. Haiveta said.

Mr. Haiveta while celebrating the country’s 49th Independence in the province, told the people to acknowledged the difficulties ahead and encouraged them to prepare for the 50th Anniversary next year.

“As we prepare to enter our 50th year of independence, our country faces significant challenges. The financial crisis, rising cost of living, stalled projects like Papua LNG and the mismanagement of public funds threaten the prosperity we have worked so hard to achieve.” Governor Haiveta said.

“These issues cannot be ignored, and I will continue to hold the government accountable, demanding transparency, sound fiscal management and real solutions to improve the lives of everyone in our province and Papua New Guinea.” He added.

Governor also thanked the people for their support in his fight to ensure the province receive fair share of resources.

“I thank you for your support as I fight to ensure that you receive your fair share of national resources.” Mr. Haiveta said.