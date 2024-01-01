BSP SUPPORTS SEPIK RIVER AND CROCODILE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Sepik river and crocodiles are significant to the people of East Sepik

Province thus BSP is pleased to support the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival with K30,000 this week from August 5th to 7th.

The Sepik River Crocodile Festival is a three-day cultural celebration staged annually in

Ambunti, East Sepik Province that highlights the importance of the crocodile and its cultural

significance to the people of the Sepik River. The locals living in the area rely on the Sepik

heavily as it is a main source of food as well as transport for them.

BSP Wewak Deputy Branch Manager Margaret Tiona in presenting BSP’s support said the

bank recognizes that Crocodiles are significant to the Sepik culture where they have cultural

traditions, beliefs and legends based on this ancient animal.

The festival runs from Monday 5th to Wednesday 7th July, 2024.

“We are proud to support maintain, promote and celebrate such festivals in the community

annually. Crocodiles symbolizes strength, power and manhood. The Skin-cutting initiations

continue in Sepik River communities where men proudly wear scars cut into their skin during

the rite of passage. These scars, resembling the back of a crocodile, run from the shoulder

to the hip and BSP is proud to support an event that continues to promote the culture

through its practice among the next generation,” Mrs. Tiona added.