MINISTER EXPRESSES CONCERN

Shadow Minister for Aviation and Transport Sam Basil Jnr expresses concern over the management and administration of the National Airport Corporation.

Mr. Sam Basil Jnr has raised concerns over NAC management stating that the recruitment process appears to be non-compliant to with the Regulatory Statutory Authorities Act 2024 and the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

Basil said that the recruitment of the Managing Director of National Airport Corporation has taken well over a year.

Mr. Basil said that the recent advertising of the positions causing further delays and poses a significant risk to the safety and security of all NAC airports. He said that this raises the question about transparency and efficiency of the recruitment process.

The non-compliance with statutory regulations can lead to legal and reputation repercussions for NAC.

Basil stressed that the perception of a lack of due process and statutory compliance may harm the reputation of NAC and lose public trust.

In regards to the opening of up of the Nadzab-Tomodachi Airport to international flights, Basil said, requires stable executive management.

Mr. Basil further added that amenities such as banks, restaurants, duty free shops must be established at the Nadzab airport to benefit the people and maximum returns from the loans for building the infrastructures.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt is aware of this concerns raised and will be formally responding to the matter this week.