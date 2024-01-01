MOREA BARU PLACED 5th IN MEN’S 61KG

Picture credit: Team PNG

By Claire Mauta

Papua New Guinea’s Weightlifting Champ, Morea Baru, has made his home country proud after placing 5th in the Men’s 61kg.

Mr. Baru who is a third time Olympian was seen ecstatic of his achievement after

beating his two Olympics debut from the Rio 2016 where he placed 6th and Tokyo 2020

where he was place 10th .

Mr. Baru said, “I did not do well in the snatch, I knew I had to do a big clean & jerk to

give myself a good total. Upon hearing my result, I was happy that all three lifts where in

the clean & jerk.”

Weight lighting Coach, Willie Tamasi said, “it was a huge achievement for Morea and

for the country, even though the results were not expected in the snatch, Morea pulled

off the three attempts in the clean & jerk to put him in a good position.”

“Morea definitely went down with a fight and they are proud of the effort he put in to

stay in the top 5 with an amazing result,” said Tamasi.