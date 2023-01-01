BSP SUPPORTS FEMALE STUDENTS

The Bank of South Pacific (BSP) is supporting 5 female Math and Science students, all studying for a degree in secondary education at St Peter Channel Catholic College in East New Britain Province.

The Female Scholarship Scheme comes under the Boosting Education Standards Together, the project is being led by National Department of Education and non-profit organization Save the Children, which aims to increase the number of female teachers specializing in teaching math and science subjects.

Speaking during the awards presentation, Kokopo Branch Manager Kalat Tiriman said, “as a Bank that believes in supporting academic growth in the country, the Bank is delighted to partner with Save the Children to help students who deserve an opportunity to achieve their goals.”

Save the Children’s Country Director Fiu Williame-Igara said, “parents are the first educators, but teachers’ roles are equally important. Providing support to our upcoming teachers is an important aspect of making sure our children also get quality education. We are delighted BSP is sponsoring these female students and committed to support quality education and a better future for children.””

This partnership aligns with both organizations commitment in giving back to the communities.

Currently, there are 55 female students being supported through the BEST PNG Female Scholarship Scheme by the Global Partnership for Education, Newcrest Mining and the Bank of South Pacific who are studying at the Pacific Adventist University, University of Goroka and St. Peter Channel Catholic College.