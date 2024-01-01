BARRAS BEAT KENYA

By Jonathan Sibona

In the ICC World cup Challenge League, PNG Barramundis secured a thrilling victory over the host, Kenya by 1 wicket.

The hosts, batting first, posted a total of 258/9 in their 50 overs. The Kenyan side worked hard to set up a defendable total, with some solid performances from their batters, though no single player stood out with a major score to anchor their innings. Despite this, they ensured that they put up a competitive target.

In response, PNG chased down the target of 259 runs in 49.3 overs, scoring 262/9 to clinch the win with only three balls to spare. The match was a tough went down to the wire, with PNG losing nine wickets before successfully crossing the finish line.

Sese Bau was the standout performer for Papua New Guinea, contributing both with the ball and the bat. He took 2 wickets for 30 runs in 6 overs, helping restrict Kenya’s total, and then played a crucial innings, scoring 74 runs off 84 balls. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award, as his effort was pivotal in leading PNG to a narrow win.

Kenya, despite fighting hard, was unable to hold on for a victory, as their bowlers couldn’t get the final wicket needed to secure the win. This result adds to Papua New Guinea’s progress in the Challenge League, and such close finishes will boost their confidence as the tournament progresses.