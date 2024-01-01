KEREMA SCHOOLS ACCESS INTERNET

The rollout and implementation of the E- Library initiative at the Kerema Coronation Secondary School, Kerema District, Gulf Province.

By Mortimer Yangharry

Kerema Coronation Secondary School and Malalaua High School in Kerema District in Gulf Province can now access the internet services to advance their teaching and learning.

Kerema District Development Authority (KDDA )Chairman and Minister for Energy Thomas Opa announced the installation of computers and E-library for two educational institutions in the district.

KDDA has embarked on assisting educational institutions in the district to have access to the internet.

Minister Opa highlighted that KDDA in partnership with Litehouse International has enabled internet accessibility for the two institutions under our E-Library and IT Infrastructure for Schools Project accordingly.

He acknowledged Jack Growden and Peter Raim of Litehouse International with William Bradley Avae of Kerema Coronation Secondary School and other partners for their tireless efforts in making this happen.

The KDDA remains committed to enhance the quality of education throughout the district accordingly.

The Gulf Province is made up of Kerema and Kikori districts.