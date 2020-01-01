30 C
December 15, 2020

Back to the Courts

by Theckla Gunga411
Submissions seeking a leave for the Supreme Court to hear an application for Slip Rule on the Court’s Decision on 9th December 2020 have been completed.

The Supreme Court will now decide if there are enough grounds for a Slip Rule Application to be heard by a five man bench.

A Slip Rule is an application to the Courts, asking the courts to review it’s judgement.

This Slip Rule Application filed by both Attorney General and Justice Minister, Pila Niningi and Parliament Job Pomat are on grounds that the Supreme Court’s decision didn’t include provisions of the law on Section 4 subsection 3 of the Constitution.

The section of the law that deals with definitions of Parliament Sittings and Meetings.

If leave is granted the Supreme Court will proceed onto hearing the Slip Rule Application.

