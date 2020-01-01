PM Marape Announces New Cabinet

Share the News











Prime Minister, James Marape, has announced the Portfolios of the nine new Ministers that were sworn in on Friday including other changes to the cabinet.

Sticking true to his promise, PM Marape gave Portfolios to those who were the first to cross over to the Government.

He also acknowledged former Ministers in his Government that stepped down from their Portfolios to allow the new ones to take the lead.

As of Sunday 20th December, the new cabinet is as follows:

Prime Minister and Bougainville Affairs Hon. James Marape, MP

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce and Industry Hon. Sam Basil, MP

Treasury Hon. Ian Ling-Stuckey, MP

Finance and Rural Development Hon. Sir John Pundari, MP

National Planning and Monitoring Hon. Rainbo Paita, MP

State Enterprises Hon. William Duma, MP

Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hon. Soroi Eoe, MP

Public Service, Hon. Joe Sungi, MP

Petroleum Hon. Kerenga Kua, MP

Forestry Hon. Walter Schnaubelt, MP

Mining Hon. Johnson Tuke, MP

Works Hon Michael Nali, MP

Education Hon. Jimmy Uguro, MP

Higher Education and Sports, Hon. Wesley Raminai, MP

Health Hon Jelta Wong, MP

Immigration and Border Security Hon. Westly Nukunj, MP

Labour and Employment Hon. Tomait Kapili, MP

Agriculture Hon. John Simon, MP

Tourism, Hon. Isi Henry Leonard, MP

Civil Aviation Hon. Saki Agisa, MP

Environment and Conservation Hon. Wera Mori, MP

Police Hon. William Onglo, MP

Correctional Service Hon. Win Daki, MP

Community Development Hon. Wake Goi, MP

Defence Hon. Solan Mirisim, MP

Justice Hon. Bryan Kramer, MP

Information Communication and Technology Hon. Timothy Masiu, MP

Fisheries Hon. Dr Lino Tom, MP

Inter-Government Relations Hon. Pila Niningi, MP

Housing Hon. Justin Tkatchenko, MP

Lands and Physical Planning Hon. John Rosso, MP

Energy Hon. Saki Soloma, MP

Transport Hon. William Samb, MP.